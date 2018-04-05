Young man from Weißenburg found dead in Thailand

His family was searching for him via social media - vor 1 Stunde

WEISSENBURG - Sad news just coming in: The family of missing Joachim B. from Weißenburg/Bavaria confirmed the death of the 35 years old German tourist.

Joachim B. from Weißenburg was missing since the 17th of march in Thailand. © Privat



Joachim B. from Weißenburg was missing since the 17th of march in Thailand. Foto: Privat



The local police department in Bavaria is quite sure about the identity of the dead body, which was found on a beach. But they are still waiting for the official confirmation from Thailand.

The 35 years old tourist was last seen on march 17th in Phuket, a city located in the southwest of Thailand. At that date he drew money from his bank account for the last time. His luggage however was still at his hotel, the Khao Sok Island Resort at Khao Sok National Park, which is about 160 kilometres (100 miles) to the north.

Joachim's family was trying to find him with the help of social media and thanks everybody for the support.

Here you can find the German version of the article.

Miriam Schieck E-Mail