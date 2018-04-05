Young man from Weißenburg found dead in Thailand
His family was searching for him via social media - vor 1 Stunde
The local police department in Bavaria is quite sure about the identity of the dead body, which was found on a beach. But they are still waiting for the official confirmation from Thailand.
The 35 years old tourist was last seen on march 17th in Phuket, a city located in the southwest of Thailand. At that date he drew money from his bank account for the last time. His luggage however was still at his hotel, the Khao Sok Island Resort at Khao Sok National Park, which is about 160 kilometres (100 miles) to the north.
Joachim's family was trying to find him with the help of social media and thanks everybody for the support.
Here you can find the German version of the article.
Miriam Schieck E-Mail
weitere Meldungen aus: Weißenburg
vor 1 Stunde
vor 6 Stunden
vor 7 Stunden
vor 9 Stunden
04.04.2018 12:04 Uhr
04.04.2018 09:40 Uhr
04.04.2018 06:07 Uhr
Um selbst einen Kommentar abgeben oder empfehlen zu können, müssen Sie sich einloggen oder sich zuvor registrieren