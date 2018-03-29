Young man from Weißenburg missing in Thailand

WEISSENBURG - Since march 17th the 35 years old German Joachim Brandt from Weißenburg/Bavaria is missing in Thailand. He was there on holiday with a friend when he disappeared without a trace. He left behind his luggage at his hotel. There also were no transactions from his bank account since then.

Verschwunden: Der 35-jährige Joachim Brandt aus Weißenburg ist seit dem 17. März in Thailand verschollen. Die Familie bittet dringend um Hife und Hinweise.



Joachim‘s family is now trying to find him with the help of social media and asks everybody for support. They want to take advantage of every information about his whereabouts: "Through a few people everybody knows everyone in the world and sometimes there are strange coincidences. Facebook campaigns like this were quite often successful." Joachim’s family wants everybody to share their appeal hoping to end uncertainty.

Joachim Brandt was last seen on march 17th in Phuket, a city located in the southwest of Thailand. He drew money from his bank account that day. His luggage however is still at his hotel, the Khao Sok Island Resort at Khao Sok National Park, which is about 160 kilometres (100 miles) to the north.

Joachim‘s family also contacted the Foreign Office and the German embassy. An international search was iniciated, but until now there is no trace of him. "We made use of every official channel and are now putting our hope in this facebook campaign", the family says. Some other tourists might have seen Joachim at Phuket or at the Khao Sok National Park or might have contacs to spread information. "If you have seen him or have any clues to where he might be now, please contact the local authorities or the german embassy", the familiy is desperately appealing to everyone.

